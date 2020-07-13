San Ramon PD to provide update on mental health efforts, collaborations with Diversity Coalition

The San Ramon City Council is set to hear a series of presentations during its regular meeting on Tuesday, which will be headlined with a discussion concerning mental health and police services.

Set to be held remotely in order to adhere with county health restrictions, the meeting will see council members consider a variety of reports relating police services, public outreach, the city's Building and Safety Services Division and the importance of local parks.

San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens is scheduled to be onhand to provide the council and public with a report detailing the recent activities of his department.

Stevens told DanvilleSanRamon.com that his presentation will provide a brief update on the SRPD's mental health outreach efforts and, time-permitting, a review of its recent work with the San Ramon Valley Diversity Coalition.

Afterward, the council will hear a report from the city's Building and Safety Services Division and will review the collection of abatement costs and unpaid fines conducted by the department.