San Ramon PD to provide update on mental health efforts, collaborations with Diversity Coalition

The San Ramon City Council is set to hear a series of presentations during its regular meeting on Tuesday, which will be headlined with a discussion concerning mental health and police services.
Set to be held remotely in order to adhere with county health restrictions, the meeting will see council members consider a variety of reports relating police services, public outreach, the city's Building and Safety Services Division and the importance of local parks.
San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens is scheduled to be onhand to provide the council and public with a report detailing the recent activities of his department.
Stevens told DanvilleSanRamon.com that his presentation will provide a brief update on the SRPD's mental health outreach efforts and, time-permitting, a review of its recent work with the San Ramon Valley Diversity Coalition.
Afterward, the council will hear a report from the city's Building and Safety Services Division and will review the collection of abatement costs and unpaid fines conducted by the department.
"The Building and Safety Services Division has detailed the cost of abatement, and fines and fees due for (various properties)," chief building official Vance Phillips wrote in a staff report to the council. "The detailed costs are actual costs paid to remove hazards or to abate violations and/or fines or fees listed in the City Council Fees Resolution adopted each year."
Created in order to promote health and safety in the construction and maintenance of buildings, the 11-person Building and Safety Services Division enforces building codes, conservation standards, regulations and ordinances established by the city, according to the city website.
Next, in an effort to keep city officials appraised of San Ramon's efforts to virtually engage with the community, deputy city manager Steve Spedowfski will give a report on the city's recent social media and public outreach efforts.
In recognition of the city's parks services, council members are also set to formally recognize July as Parks Make Life Better Month and will commemorate the occasion with a special presentation from city officials.
The City Council's regular meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (July 14). Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 967 4475 1289.
Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 7/14/2020” in the subject line.
