County extends eviction, rent increase moratoriums extended

Extensions of a temporary prohibition on rental tenant evictions and of a residential rent increase moratorium, as many renters are losing some or all of their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were both approved by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The supervisors first approved the eviction moratorium and rent freeze in March, as the pandemic was beginning, and extended them in May. The latest urgency ordinances were set to expire Wednesday.

Tuesday's urgency ordinance will extend the eviction prohibition through Sept. 30, and the rent freeze through Jan. 31, 2021. The supervisors on Tuesday pledged to revisit both before Sept. 30.

The protections are for tenants who can prove they've lost income because of the coronavirus -- a layoff tied directly to a pandemic-related business loss or closure, for instance -- or that they've had out-of-pocket medical bills related to the coronavirus.

The extended ordinance covers all parts of the county, both its 19 cities and the unincorporated areas.