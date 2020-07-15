SRVUSD approves hybrid model for reopening schools

Students will be divided into two "cohorts" for in-person learning, assigning half of a school's population to attend class in person one day and half on another, ensuring that social-distancing policies can be effectively enforced.

"I feel like it is the good test place, the most optimal balance for starting to get kids back to school and I have heard loud and clear from parents and from experts as well as from teachers that our kids do need some return to school -- for the ones that want it," board member Rachel Hurd during the meeting.

Approved after nearly five hours of deliberations during an exhaustive special meeting on Tuesday, the pilot program is designed to be as flexible as possible -- in order to adapt to changing circumstances concerning the ongoing spread of COVID-19 -- and is currently designed to last for four weeks, with most students attending in-person class twice a week and learning remotely the rest of the time.

Students in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are set to return to the classroom for at least part of the time come fall, after the Board of Education unanimously approved a hybrid model that will allow for both in-person and online remote learning.

District surveys found that the majority of students and staff were in favor of a hybrid model, as opposed to an exclusively in-person or remote program, with 48.6% and 46.7% respectively approving of a hybrid model.

When students do attend in-person class, rooms will be situated so each student is facing forward in desks while maintaining a distance of four to six feet. Classrooms will further be cleared of furniture and items not necessary and will when possible be limited to 26-28 students in a class, with janitorial crews deep cleaning campuses.

Elementary, middle and high school students in Cohort A would attend school in-person on Monday and Tuesday, while students in Cohort B will be attending on Thursday and Friday. Students will be assigned to their cohorts at a future date.

After working through the issues for nearly five hours, district officials elected to flesh out the finer details of the plan and release them to the public during a special meeting on Thursday. The SRVUSD families will then be sent communications explaining the plan and offering families the option to exclusively participate in remote learning.

"I've done a tremendous amount of reading in the last few weeks… I think one of the things we need to do is separate out people's opinions from facts and also set out the politics that are underlying a lot of what we are hearing and seeing these days," board member Ken Mintz said. "As you all have said there is no good single right answer, there (are) needs on all sides … It needs to be done safely and we need to define what safely is because there are no clear directions that anyone is giving us to say what is safe and what is not."

Parents on the other hand displayed a greater interest in having students return to in-person learning full-time, with 43.2% of respondents showing an interest in returning to full-time. Additionally, 36.3% of parents were in favor of a hybrid model and 20.5% for full remote learning.

SRVUSD approves hybrid model for reopening schools

Four-week trial: Students to attend school in-person twice a week; families can still opt for exclusively remote learning