Alamo: Roadwork coming up along Stone Valley Road

Motorists advised of possible delays July 20-30

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Motorists are advised, roadwork will be done along Stone Valley Road from July 20 through July 30. (Photo courtesy Contra Costa County Public Works Department)

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will perform roadwork along the eastbound and westbound lanes of Stone Valley Road in Alamo starting Monday, and motorists are advised to expect some delays resulting from the work.

Weather permitting work will occur Monday (July 20) through July 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and take place between Stone Valley Way and Miranda Avenue.

In advance of work areas, motorists will be able to identify the affected areas by a series of changeable message signs and other related construction signs.

Work being done is fairly routine and according to county works officials is being done "in preparation for an upcoming micro-surface treatment project expected to begin later this year."

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department maintains more than 660 miles of roads, 150 miles of streams, channels and other drainage and over 200 county buildings throughout Contra Costa County.

To learn more about the department and future projects, visit www.contracosta.ca.gov.

