COVID-19 cases rising at Santa Rita Jail

As of Friday, 101 inmates had tested positive for the virus, attorney Greg Thomas said during a public conference with federal Magistrate Nathanael Cousins. That is up from 46 on Thursday and six on Wednesday.

Cousins held the conference because the virus is very dramatically impacting the jail, he said.

Twenty-six inmates have symptoms of the virus while 75 are asymptomatic, Thomas said. Only one inmate since the pandemic began has had to go to a hospital, and none have died, according to Thomas.

He said it is jail policy that no one gets inside without a mask, but there has been sporadic non-compliance.

Inmates likely were exposed to the virus in the kitchen area, he said, but he did not say how. The inmates who have tested positive are being kept away from other inmates, he said.