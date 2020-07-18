SRVUSD vice president Jewett will not seek reelection

When asked about his proudest achievement completed over his nearly eight years on the board, Jewett highlighted his oversight of the implementation of the Common Core Standards and the development of culturally and linguistically responsive teaching and learning in the district's "DNA."

Jewett's decision leaves a vacancy on the SRVUSD's District 3, which primarily encompasses the Dougherty Valley in San Ramon and, so far, has not had any local resident publicly announce their intent to run.

"Although very rewarding, the demands of this position have changed dramatically over the last couple of years, and it is time for me to refocus my efforts on my professional career and my family, both of which I fear I have neglected in order to discharge my civic duties in the best way I knew how," he told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

First elected to the board in 2012, Jewett said that after a long and rewarding experience he will be stepping away from the board to focus his attention more closely on his family and career.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education will see at least a partial changing of the guard after the November 2020 General Election with the recent announcement that sitting vice president Mark Jewett will not seek reelection.

Jewett's career has primarily been based in finance and accounting. He holds a bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics and decision sciences from the University of California at San Diego, a master’s degree in accounting from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in business taxation from the University of Southern California.

Noting that there are still plenty of challenges that lie ahead for the district, Jewett said, "We need to help California legislators figure out how we can fund public education in order to provide our students with augmented, world-class opportunities in the arts and sciences to allow them to continue to compete on the world stage, while also providing our teaching, administrative and classified staffs engaging working conditions and the compensation structures they deserve."

Jewett, who has also served as the board's president, oversaw a tremendous amount of change during his tenure, including the district's transition from at-large to district-based voting, numerous upgrades to facilities such as the Stone Valley Middle and San Ramon Valley High School modernization projects, and the recent crisis involving the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and reopening of schools.

He also listed the application of social and emotional initiatives to help support students alleviate stress -- such as wellness centers -- and the application of Personalized Learning Initiatives that are geared toward providing flexible learning environments, as particularly important accomplishments he helped the district achieve.

SRVUSD vice president Jewett will not seek reelection

Two-term board member stepping away to focus on family, professional career