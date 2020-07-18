SRVUSD vice president Jewett will not seek reelection

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education will see at least a partial changing of the guard after the November 2020 General Election with the recent announcement that sitting vice president Mark Jewett will not seek reelection.
First elected to the board in 2012, Jewett said that after a long and rewarding experience he will be stepping away from the board to focus his attention more closely on his family and career.
"Although very rewarding, the demands of this position have changed dramatically over the last couple of years, and it is time for me to refocus my efforts on my professional career and my family, both of which I fear I have neglected in order to discharge my civic duties in the best way I knew how," he told DanvilleSanRamon.com.
Jewett's decision leaves a vacancy on the SRVUSD's District 3, which primarily encompasses the Dougherty Valley in San Ramon and, so far, has not had any local resident publicly announce their intent to run.
When asked about his proudest achievement completed over his nearly eight years on the board, Jewett highlighted his oversight of the implementation of the Common Core Standards and the development of culturally and linguistically responsive teaching and learning in the district's "DNA."
He also listed the application of social and emotional initiatives to help support students alleviate stress -- such as wellness centers -- and the application of Personalized Learning Initiatives that are geared toward providing flexible learning environments, as particularly important accomplishments he helped the district achieve.
Jewett, who has also served as the board's president, oversaw a tremendous amount of change during his tenure, including the district's transition from at-large to district-based voting, numerous upgrades to facilities such as the Stone Valley Middle and San Ramon Valley High School modernization projects, and the recent crisis involving the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and reopening of schools.
Noting that there are still plenty of challenges that lie ahead for the district, Jewett said, "We need to help California legislators figure out how we can fund public education in order to provide our students with augmented, world-class opportunities in the arts and sciences to allow them to continue to compete on the world stage, while also providing our teaching, administrative and classified staffs engaging working conditions and the compensation structures they deserve."
Jewett's career has primarily been based in finance and accounting. He holds a bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics and decision sciences from the University of California at San Diego, a master’s degree in accounting from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in business taxation from the University of Southern California.
Jewett is also a longtime resident and former SRVUSD student, having attended San Ramon Valley schools from kindergarten at Rancho Romero to high school at San Ramon Valley High.
I hope Mark Jewett board president in 2017 never forgets the day in Nov 2017 that Mr Matthews (Cal High PE teacher) informed the board that a student would drown in PE if they did not reduce the class sizes below the 47 that he supervised. Mr Matthews had rescued a student in his swim PE class Oct 2017 and appeared before the board and administrators of SRVUSD to pleaded for a reduction in PE class size for swimming. Ben Curry drown at SRV High in a class of 57 students under the negligent supervision of Aaron Becker on May 2018. Aaron went to lunch while Ben was left in the bottom of the pool. Mark needs to never forget that he failed the parents of SRVUSD that put trust in the board to do the right thing. I hope others board members that were present the day Mr Matthews stood before them and made a prediction that would prove to be true would acknowledge that they did not act to protect our children and it resulted in the death of a child. The board members and administrators that were present when Mr Matthews shared his concerns know in their hearts that their failure to protect our kids resulted in Ben Curry's death. With the leaving of Rick Schmitt and now Mark Jewett we have not heard a single comment for any regret having failed the SRVUSD community and most of all the parent's of Ben Curry. Just lots of pats on the back and praise for a job well done.
Being a parent of kids that attended SRVUSD I am ashamed of the behavior of this administration and board of supervisors whose lack of actions when alerted to a dangerous condition resulted in the death of a 15 year old boy. May the board of supervisors and Rick Schmitt remember for the rest of their lives that they played a part in the death of Ben Curry. Having witnessed Aaron Becker's reaction after the drowning I have no hope that he has any empathy for the pain he inflicted.