Alamo Rotary Club selects new leadership for year ahead

The Rotary Club of Alamo has announced its selection of Lafayette resident Joan Grimes as its new president, tasking the attorney with leading the group's philanthropic efforts in the 2020-21 operational year.

Officially succeeding former president Peter Waldrom, Grimes is an attorney specializing in estate planning and bankruptcy law whom Rotary officials say will continue to support the club's most recent efforts to provide local and regional coronavirus relief, as well as its monthly cleanup projects.

"The club has many great projects planned for the year, including a Rotary District Grant in excess of $50,000 to purchase for personal protective equipment (PPE) for the Pittsburg, Concord and Richmond RotaCare Free Medical clinics,” Grimes said in a statement.

A longtime supporter of local health services, the Alamo Rotary Club was one of the founding clubs for the RotaCare Clinic in Pittsburg that has seen more than 13,000 patient visits since opening in 2011.

In an effort to promote the charitable spirit among San Ramon Valley youth, the group also works with the Interact Club at Monte Vista High School in Danville on numerous philanthropic events.