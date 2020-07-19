News

Alamo Rotary Club selects new leadership for year ahead

Attorney Joan Grimes to serve as club president for 2020-21 term

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Sun, Jul 19, 2020, 5:47 pm
The Rotary Club of Alamo has announced its selection of Lafayette resident Joan Grimes as its new president, tasking the attorney with leading the group's philanthropic efforts in the 2020-21 operational year.

Joan Grimes has been selected to serve as President of the Rotary Club of Alamo for the next year. (Photo courtesy Rotary Club of Alamo)

Officially succeeding former president Peter Waldrom, Grimes is an attorney specializing in estate planning and bankruptcy law whom Rotary officials say will continue to support the club's most recent efforts to provide local and regional coronavirus relief, as well as its monthly cleanup projects.

"The club has many great projects planned for the year, including a Rotary District Grant in excess of $50,000 to purchase for personal protective equipment (PPE) for the Pittsburg, Concord and Richmond RotaCare Free Medical clinics,” Grimes said in a statement.

A longtime supporter of local health services, the Alamo Rotary Club was one of the founding clubs for the RotaCare Clinic in Pittsburg that has seen more than 13,000 patient visits since opening in 2011.

In an effort to promote the charitable spirit among San Ramon Valley youth, the group also works with the Interact Club at Monte Vista High School in Danville on numerous philanthropic events.

As a part of the leadership change going into the 2020-21 year, the club has also announced a series of new officers that include Jack Thompson as treasurer; Karen McPherson as secretary; Beth Randall as the 2021-22 president-elect and youth services director; and Waldron who will be recognized as immediate past-president.

Other directors include Steve Larmore, community service; Greg Schuyler, foundation; Dana Wellington, membership and retention; Steve Polcyn, international service; Steve Collins, programs as well as Brad Gai and Bill Randall, at-large directors.

The club typically meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. via teleconferencing application Zoom. Links to weekly meetings can be found on the club's official Facebook page.

