Largest bronze eagle sculpture in California set to land in San Ramon

San Ramon will soon be home to the largest eagle in California, when the city unveils a new bronze statue of a Golden Eagle next year.
Commissioned by the city in 2018, the statue has been designed and actively being worked on by celebrated local artist Brian Keith, whom city staff say has earned recognition for his bronze works of art.
“During this time of uncertainty, as we all shelter-in-place, the community of San Ramon and its neighbors can look forward to viewing fine art made available to the public and be reminded of nature’s beauty and elegance. The San Ramon Eagle is a symbol of the beauty of wildlife at its finest. I can’t wait to have the San Ramon Eagle become a part of the tapestry of my hometown,” Keith said in a statement.
The San Ramon eagle sculpture is set to land at Rancho San Ramon Community Park in spring 2021. City officials say the statue will stretch 13 feet and be displayed poised in defense, wings outstretched and curved into a protective stance.
Sponsorships and community giving opportunities are available in partnership with the San Ramon Arts Foundation online at sanramonarts.org.
Patrons can donate up to $2,500 via credit card or via check -- a sponsorship form can be printed out online on the Arts Foundation website.
"The Eagle, as conceived by the artist, is posed in a majestic protection stance, bridging old and new communities in San Ramon, honoring the city’s commitment to freedom, open space and natural wildlife," San Ramon Arts Foundation staff said. "Once completed, the San Ramon Eagle will be the largest bronze eagle in the State of California -- a unifying figure and centerpiece for public events, patriotic remembrances and community gatherings."
Comments
According to the cancel culture crowd this is a Nazi symbol.
I don't like the way the legs look. I've never seen an eagle look like that. I would like it if the legs were more straighter. I would think in real life that an eagle has no stability in his lower body like that.
Statues are offensive to some. It will be torn down... just a matter of time.
I hear the Perigrine Falcons and some other raptors find it offensive and may organize a protest flight and tear it down...
Brian Keith is an amazing artist. He is amazingly humble, as well. Have you seen his sculptures around the edge of the pond at Blackhawk museum?