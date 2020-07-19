Largest bronze eagle sculpture in California set to land in San Ramon

San Ramon will soon be home to the largest eagle in California, when the city unveils a new bronze statue of a Golden Eagle next year.

Commissioned by the city in 2018, the statue has been designed and actively being worked on by celebrated local artist Brian Keith, whom city staff say has earned recognition for his bronze works of art.

“During this time of uncertainty, as we all shelter-in-place, the community of San Ramon and its neighbors can look forward to viewing fine art made available to the public and be reminded of nature’s beauty and elegance. The San Ramon Eagle is a symbol of the beauty of wildlife at its finest. I can’t wait to have the San Ramon Eagle become a part of the tapestry of my hometown,” Keith said in a statement.

The San Ramon eagle sculpture is set to land at Rancho San Ramon Community Park in spring 2021. City officials say the statue will stretch 13 feet and be displayed poised in defense, wings outstretched and curved into a protective stance.

Sponsorships and community giving opportunities are available in partnership with the San Ramon Arts Foundation online at sanramonarts.org.