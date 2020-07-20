Danville Councilwoman Renee Morgan launches re-election bid

Having a variety of civic experience at a number of levels, Morgan served on the Danville Planning Commission, Danville Historic Design Review and Danville Heritage Resource Commission prior to her election to the council eight years ago. She has also served as the town's mayor.

"Under Renee's watchful eye, Danville is consistently ranked in the top 20 places to live and the safest city in California for the last three years. With an outstanding quality of life and a consistently balanced budget, Renee promises she will continue to preserve everything great about Danville," Morgan's election committee said in a statement launching her campaign.

First elected to the Town Council in 2012, Morgan cited several key town achievements during her time in office, including Danville being recognized as one of the safest and highest quality places to live in California, and hinted at continued progress if she reclaims her seat Nov. 3.

The Danville Town Council has had its first incumbent declare their intent to run for re-election, with the recent announcement that two-term Councilwoman Renee Morgan will throw her hat into the ring this fall.

In total three seats are available on the Danville Town Council in the general election, with council members Newell Arnerich and Lisa Blackwell's terms also set to expire at the end of the year. Danville elects its local leaders using an at-large voting method, meaning the three candidates that receive the most votes townwide will each win a spot on the council.

"Renee draws upon her strong leadership and personal involvement with schools, veterans, seniors, and local businesses in serving Danville. This gives her a robust perspective on the needs of Danville," campaign staff members added. "We are honored to have Renee serve Danville another four years."

A 30-year resident of Danville, Morgan has two children, one of whom has already graduated from San Ramon Valley High School and another who is an incoming senior, and two grandchildren.

Morgan is part of a military family as well, according to her campaign announcement, with her father and son-in-law having both served in the military.

She has also participated as a member of the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Posse, auction chair for the Museum of the San Ramon Valley, vice president of programs for the Danville Women's Club, Relay for Life guest speaker and team captain, Walk to End Alzheimer's team captain and guest speaker and member for Impact 100

A strong advocate for regional cooperation, Morgan has also served on a variety of regional committees and commissions, including as a director or board member on the Contra Costa Transportation Authority, San Ramon Valley Emergency Preparedness Citizens Corps, San Ramon Regional Hospital/Tenet Healthcare Governing Board, Southwest Area Transportation Committee, The One Hundred Club, Danville Children’s Guild, American Red Cross Leadership Board and the Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Executive Board -- where she also served as treasurer.

Danville Councilwoman Renee Morgan launches re-election bid

First incumbent to declare for Nov. 3 ballot; three Town Council seats up for election in all