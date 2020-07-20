Danville: Town officials to review local response to COVID-19 crisis at special meeting

The Danville Town Council is scheduled to have a special meeting Tuesday to review a number of issues facing the town, including investment reports, representation on the League of California cities and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Set to be held remotely in order to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, the meeting will primarily cover a number of fairly routine administrative matters, but will begin with an update on the local response to the coronavirus crisis.
To provide an update on the local response as well as to review the severity of the virus regionally, Dr. Louise McNitt, deputy health officer of Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS), will be on-hand for a special report.
Cases in Contra Costa County have continued to spike recently, with the seven-day average of newly reported cases reaching 134 as of Thursday. Throughout the county, 5,538 cases and 98 deaths had been reported as of Friday, with 99 cases being reported in Danville, according to CCHS.
Afterward, the council is also set to hear its quarterly presentation on town investments by Chandler Asset Management, which will have representatives on-hand to touch on the local economic effects of the pandemic.
"Economic data remains weak but is showing signs of improvement," Chandler Asset representatives wrote in a staff report to the town. "We believe financial market participants are looking through the data and expect conditions to recover further i n the second half of the year, supported by robust fiscal and monetary relief."
Next, council members will address some regional voting issues and are expected to appoint one council member as voting delegate and one council member as alternate voting delegate for the League of California cities Annual Conference virtual event taking place Oct. 7-9.
The Danville council is set to gather for its special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting live or via recording on the town's website or live on teleconferencing website Zoom using the Webinar ID: 891 0775 5885.
