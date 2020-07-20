Danville: Town officials to review local response to COVID-19 crisis at special meeting

The Danville Town Council is scheduled to have a special meeting Tuesday to review a number of issues facing the town, including investment reports, representation on the League of California cities and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Set to be held remotely in order to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, the meeting will primarily cover a number of fairly routine administrative matters, but will begin with an update on the local response to the coronavirus crisis.

To provide an update on the local response as well as to review the severity of the virus regionally, Dr. Louise McNitt, deputy health officer of Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS), will be on-hand for a special report.

Cases in Contra Costa County have continued to spike recently, with the seven-day average of newly reported cases reaching 134 as of Thursday. Throughout the county, 5,538 cases and 98 deaths had been reported as of Friday, with 99 cases being reported in Danville, according to CCHS.

Afterward, the council is also set to hear its quarterly presentation on town investments by Chandler Asset Management, which will have representatives on-hand to touch on the local economic effects of the pandemic.