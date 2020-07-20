San Ramon Planning Commission to debate draft EIR for CityWalk Master Plan

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to review the most recent updates to the city's CityWalk Master Plan and the draft environmental impact report associated with the project Tuesday evening.

Set to be discussed during a virtual meeting in order to adhere with social distancing guidelines, the CityWalk Master Plan offers the possibility for major development in the Bishop Ranch planning area and is designed to guide private development in the area for the next 25-27 years.

The proposed CityWalk Master Plan currently proposes to include the development of up to 4,500 multi-family dwelling units in the heart of the Bishop Ranch property, a 169 room hotel, 166,000 square feet of commercial space, three new parking structures and publicly-accessible, privately owned and maintained park and public spaces.

City staff added that 15% of the proposed 4,500 units -- approximately 675 -- would be classified as affordable units to low and very low income households per the city’s inclusionary requirements.

Public input is strongly encouraged at this stage of development, with city staff noting that Tuesday's meeting is the second of a maximum of five public meetings allowed under Senate Bill 330 for housing projects.