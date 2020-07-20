News

San Ramon Planning Commission to debate draft EIR for CityWalk Master Plan

Plan guides potential development of Bishop Ranch for next 25-27 years

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to review the most recent updates to the city's CityWalk Master Plan and the draft environmental impact report associated with the project Tuesday evening.

Set to be discussed during a virtual meeting in order to adhere with social distancing guidelines, the CityWalk Master Plan offers the possibility for major development in the Bishop Ranch planning area and is designed to guide private development in the area for the next 25-27 years.

The proposed CityWalk Master Plan currently proposes to include the development of up to 4,500 multi-family dwelling units in the heart of the Bishop Ranch property, a 169 room hotel, 166,000 square feet of commercial space, three new parking structures and publicly-accessible, privately owned and maintained park and public spaces.

City staff added that 15% of the proposed 4,500 units -- approximately 675 -- would be classified as affordable units to low and very low income households per the city’s inclusionary requirements.

Public input is strongly encouraged at this stage of development, with city staff noting that Tuesday's meeting is the second of a maximum of five public meetings allowed under Senate Bill 330 for housing projects.

Staff will continue to respond to questions and concerns over the project, leading into the next public meeting on the plan scheduled for Aug. 4.

The Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held remotely on video teleconferencing app Zoom starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's Zoom account using the webinar ID 945 3369 1071, or listen in by calling 669-900-6833, 888-788-0099 (toll free) or 877-853-5247 (toll free).

Residents can have comments read into the record by emailing the commission at [email protected] prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Comments must include "Public Comment 7/21/2020" in the email's subject line as well as the commenter's name.

In other business

* The commission is also set to review resident submitted plans for the Russian School of Mathematics, an after-school math enrichment program within an existing 3,800-square-foot tenant space located at Alcosta Professional Plaza in southern San Ramon.

Proposed for 9260 Alcosta Blvd., Building C, the educational facility would consist of nine classrooms and accommodate up to 94 students in the K-12 grades at any given time between 3-9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

