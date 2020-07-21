News

DeSaulnier holding phone town hall on school reopenings and the coronavirus pandemic

Congressman to be joined by County Superintendent Mackey, CCHS's Dr. Walker

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Local U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is hosting a special phone town hall event to discuss the "coronavirus, the classroom, our community and what comes next when school resumes" on Thursday, and residents are invited to call in and listen to the most recent updates.

Set to be DeSaulnier's second remote town hall since the start of the pandemic, the congressman is set to be joined on the call by Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey and Dr. Bill Walker, former director of health services and current director of legislative and governmental affairs for Contra Costa Health Services.

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and hear what county school and health officials see as being the safest way to reopen schools in the fall.

DeSaulnier's town hall on "Coronavirus, the Classroom and our Community" will be held Thursday from 12-1 p.m. Residents can RSVP or submit a question online. DeSaulnier (D-Concord) represents the 11th Congressional District, which includes Danville and Alamo.

