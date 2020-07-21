SRVUSD Board President Greg Marvel launches campaign for sixth term

The five-term board member said that tough times lie ahead, with declining enrollment, a massive budget deficit on the state level and ongoing pandemic all presenting unique challenges that his lengthy experience is best equipped to handle.

"In my time on the board, we have transitioned from being a good district to a great district, and we need to continue that effort. I don't believe in resting on our laurels," he added. "We can always do better because our kids deserve better. As good as we think we are, it's never good enough for the kids."

"I was going back and forth, back and forth, but I made the decision last week that no this is not the time to bail out. This is the time to help I need to go for one more term to help us transition through these difficult times," Marvel told DanvilleSanRamon.com on Monday.

After originally considering not running after serving 20 years on the board, Marvel said he was influenced by the particularly challenging time his district is currently facing and decided to seek out one more term -- adding that he believes he could serve as a stabilizing force to help steer the district through the economic downturn and ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Greg Marvel, current president of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education, has confirmed his intent to run for re-election in November, launching a campaign platform centered around experience, fiscal responsibility and stability for the district.

Also up for grabs is SRVUSD's District 3, which will be left vacant with the announcement that incumbent Mark Jewett will not be seeking re-election.

Previously serving as the vice chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District before his retirement, Marvel also served as the assistant chancellor of the San Mateo County Community College District, personnel director at Garden Grove Unified, as well as as a personnel administrator for Fullerton Schools and Anaheim Union High School District in Orange County.

First elected to the Board of education in 2000, Marvel has a long history of working in education in a variety of capacities at both the K-12 and higher education levels.

"We dealt effectively with the Great Recession: We didn't lay anybody off, we weren't cutting back on major programs, we ended up financially at the end with good reserves (when) most districts had to lay off large percentages of their staff. We never had to do that because we managed our money effectively," he added.

"I think we've made great strides in where we were when I got on the board in 2000 and where we are today. I think we are recognized as one of the best districts in California; we have to maintain that in this COVID crisis. We also have to pivot to deal with the fact that for the first time in district history we are no longer growing, we are declining in enrollment," Marvel said.

SRVUSD Board President Greg Marvel launches campaign for sixth term

Education admin veteran says he brings stability, experience to district during time of crisis