12 deaths, 130 coronavirus cases reported at Walnut Creek nursing facility

A Walnut Creek skilled nursing facility is dealing with a COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that as of Tuesday night has left 12 residents dead and a total of 92 residents and 38 staff testing positive.

Twenty-five residents of ManorCare Health Services-Tice Valley were still being treated for COVID-19-related symptoms as of Tuesday night, according to figures supplied by the California Department of Public Health, the regulatory and oversight body for skilled nursing facilities.

Julie Beckert, a spokeswoman with Toledo, Ohio-based HCR ManorCare, said all residents and staff at the Tice Valley facility have now been tested.

This is the third significant coronavirus outbreak at a Contra Costa County skilled nursing facilities since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. At least four residents of the Orinda Care Center in Orinda died, and 40 residents and 32 staff members there tested positive.

At the San Miguel Villa skilled nursing facility in Concord, 20 residents died from COVID-19-related causes, and a total of 65 residents and 17 staff members tested positive for the virus.