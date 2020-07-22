News

Alamo: Pipeline work to begin on Ridgewood Road at the Iron Horse Trail

Work to begin Thursday, last through Tuesday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Pipeline work is scheduled to be done on Ridgewood Road at the Iron Horse Trail in the Alamo Area. (Photo courtesy Contra Costa Public Works Department)

Visitors to the Iron Horse Trail in Alamo are advised that some work will be done along the trail starting Thursday, according to the Contra Costa Public Works Department, and motorists may experience some delays in the area.

Set to commence Thursday through Tuesday, work crews from Kinder Morgan Energy Partners will be conducting pipeline work along Ridgewood Road at its intersection with the Iron Horse Trail from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists in the area may expect some delays resulting from the work, although traffic control will be provided.

