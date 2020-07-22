Councilman Newell Arnerich seeks historic seventh term on Danville Town Council

Arnerich's experience stretches back more than 30 years ago, having served on the town's Design Review Board and Planning Commission prior to his first election to the council.

First elected to the Town Council in 1995, Arnerich said his priorities for his community revolve around preserving its high quality of life and small town atmosphere, protecting its 43% permanent designated open-space, keeping its recognition as the safest community in California and ensuring that it remains fiscally responsible.

"The pandemic is affecting all of us personally, including local businesses and town government. No one is untouched by the totality of these recent events. The combined health and economic crises have created significant challenges. More than ever we need experienced leadership to carefully deal with recovery on multiple fronts," Arnerich said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

Citing his extensive knowledge of civic governance and experience leading the town through past crises, Arnerich says his responsible and experienced leadership makes him the perfect candidate to help lead the town through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic downturn.

Longtime local leader Newell Arnerich has officially announced his candidacy for reelection to the Danville Town Council, and has requested that the community continues to support him as he seeks a historic seventh term in the town's highest locally elected office.

"Prior to the recent pandemic, Danville was experiencing its best years financially as one of the most cost-effective cities and the safest community in California, year over year. This did not happen by chance. It was carefully planned," he added. "I am confident that our future looks bright and a carefully guided safe return to economic and health prosperity lies ahead."

While guiding the town through three major economic downturns, Arnerich says he has helped "rebuild much of Old Town Danville" that previously had vacancy rates of nearly 40% in 1995 and severely lacked investments from the town.

During his tenure, Arnerich highlighted the fact that he has always prioritized fiscal responsibility, saying, "I have helped guide Danville with no debt, no post-retirement obligations, no unfunded liabilities and the most cost-effective community in the area - based on strong 'pay-as-you-go' fiscal policies."

He has also been elected to serve as mayor by his fellow council members six times over his near quarter-century on the council.

In total three seats are available on the Danville Town Council in the general election, with council members Renee Morgan and Lisa Blackwell's terms also set to expire at the end of the year. Danville elects its local leaders using an at-large voting method, meaning the three candidates that receive the most votes will each win a spot on the council.

