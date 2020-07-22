News

San Ramon: Clarkson to talk education during Mayor's Breakfast event

Mayor to be joined by SRVUSD Superintendent Schmitt, board trustee Mintz

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Wed, Jul 22, 2020, 1:38 pm
With local schools scheduled to reopen in less than a month, Mayor of San Ramon Bill Clarkson has decided to spend this week's Mayor's Breakfast get-together talking about education and the game plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Mayor of San Ramon Bill Clarkson. (File photo)

Set to be held remotely on Friday morning, this week's breakfast will have Clarkson joined by San Ramon Valley Unified School District Superintendent Rick Schmitt and School Board Trustee Ken Mintz to talk about the district's plans for reopening schools.

"Public schools are scheduled to open in just a few short weeks. San Ramon schools, like most California schools, will reopen in a fully remote distance learning environment," Clarkson said in an email to residents. "Rick and Ken will share the plans for reopening as well as answer questions submitted in advance."

During Friday's meeting Clarkson will also be joined by Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen, City Manager Joe Gorton and Dr. Patrick Joseph, associate clinical professor of medicine at the University of California.

Previously held in-person on a monthly basis, since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Clarkson has been holding his breakfast events weekly in an effort to keep residents informed on the latest news concerning the pandemic. Past speakers include State Senator Steve Glazer, San Ramon Regional Medical Center CEO Ann Lucena, San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens and PG&E government relations representative Tom Guarino.

Residents can submit questions for guests to answer via email to [email protected] with “Mayor’s Breakfast” in the title of the email by 8 a.m. on Friday.

Friday's virtual Mayor's Breakfast will take place from 9 to 10:15 a.m and will be streamed on the city of San Ramon's YouTube account -- which also contains recordings of previous weeks' meetings -- and by video teleconferencing application Zoom using webinar ID 985 0250 4565.

Residents can also choose to simply listen in by calling 1-669-900-6833 and dialing in the aforementioned webinar ID, when prompted.

