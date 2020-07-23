Alamo: Retired golf pro Krueger elected to NorCal PGA Hall of Fame

A Minnesota native and the eighth of 11 children in his family, Krueger joined the U.S. Army in 1963 after graduating from the University of Minnesota, where he played golf and was a trumpeter in the school's marching band. During his military service, Krueger won the sixth Army Golf Championship and qualified for the All-Army Golf Team.

Krueger, 80, has been a member of the PGA of America for 51 years and amassed a successful amateur golf resume in addition to his long career as a local golf professional overseeing Round Hill.

"This year's class, like those before them, is made up of leaders and stewards of the game with track records of success that span decades. Each of these inductees has represented the NCPGA with great class and professionalism, and we are very proud to add their names to the NCPGA Hall of Fame," Len Dumas, executive director of the Northern California PGA, said in a statement announcing the inductees on July 14.

An Army veteran who worked at Round Hill for over 40 years before retiring in 2005, Krueger was one of five PGA professionals chosen for the 2020 Hall of Fame class, a list that includes former PGA Tour player and current NBC Sports golf commentator Roger Maltbie.

"Our five inductees for 2020 have each placed a distinct footprint on the game in Northern California and in some cases nationally. They have established a benchmark that can and will inspire future PGA professionals, and we thank them for their passion and dedication to the game," Dumas said.

Joining Krueger in the 2020 Hall of Fame class are Maltbie, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour and national golf broadcaster from the San Jose area; Charlie Leider, owner of Pajaro Valley Golf Club in Salinas; Rick Rhoads, former head professional at San Francisco Golf Club; and Ken Towns, winner of multiple NCPGA tournaments and former golf professional at Tracy Country Club and Graeagle Golf Course in Blairsden.

An accomplished golfer, Krueger won multiple NCPGA Senior Player of the Year awards and was a longtime member of Senior Cup team. He also owns the distinction of having made 16 holes-in-one as a golfer.

Krueger served as a dedicated NCPGA volunteer and served on the Board of Directors, as well as leading the Seniors Board, during his professional career, officials said. He earned the NCPGA Golf Professional of the Year award in 1992 and the Bill Strausbaugh Award in 2005.

He joined Round Hill in 1965, first being hired as a golf shop assistant. He remained at the Alamo country club for the next four decades, much of which as its PGA golf professional.

Alamo: Retired golf pro Krueger elected to NorCal PGA Hall of Fame

Worked 40+ years at Round Hill Country Club