Local businesswoman Shelley Clark announces candidacy for SRVUSD board

We need a fresh voice that will repair the trust of the community and bring everyone together to achieve our common goals, especially in this time of crisis. That is not happening now. My priority is increased fiscal accountability and transparency within the district and from the board,” Clark added. “If I am elected, I will do that.”

In addition to rebuilding trust between the board and community at-large, Clark said she will bring a fresh voice to a stagnant governing board while also prioritizing fiscal accountability.

Local businesswoman and community leader Shelley Clark has announced her candidacy for the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education, campaigning on a platform to bring transparency and trust back to the district.

Serving the district in a variety of leadership levels, Clark has worked as a PTA and Booster Group president at the elementary, middle and high school levels, and has chaired a variety of committees in her children's schools -- she has had two children go through the SRVUSD -- including school registration and Grad Night at SRVHS.

She was also one of the founding members of the Challenge Success program at SRVHS, a program that supports student well-being and engagement with learning.

An active member of the SRVUSD community, Clark said over the past 12 years she has contributed to the district in a variety of ways including helping raise more than $400,000 a year, advocating for building more than 200 parking spaces at San Ramon Valley High, and advocating for the preservation the seventh (“A” or “Zero”) period for high schools.

“As a proud resident of Danville, I am troubled by some of the recent decisions made by this board and the lack of transparency," she added. "I have a proven record of advocating for students, parents, and teachers. Community members and organizations trust me. If elected, I will continue to advocate for those voices.”

A resident of Danville for more than 30 years, Clark said after weighing the decision to run, she was inspired to throw her hat into the ring due to concerns over the “way the current school board was making financial and educational decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Nov. 3 will serve as SRVUSD's first district-based election, since transitioning from the previous method of at-large voting for board members last year. Clark will be competing against incumbent Greg Marvel, who is seeking a sixth term on the board.

Previously vetted by the board, Clark was one of four finalists for the board seat left vacated by Denise Jennison in 2018 -- an at-large seat that would eventually be won by sitting board member Susanna Ordway.

She also served as chairperson on the SRVUSD Parcel Tax Oversight Committee and vice chair of the Facilities Oversight Committee, which she says has given her great insight into the inner workings of district finances. In her professional career she has worked for several years as an human resources/finance manager, giving her further financial insight.

Local businesswoman Shelley Clark announces candidacy for SRVUSD board

District 2 resident seeks to revive trust between Board of Education, wider community