Sheriff's office to talk civil immigration enforcement during TRUTH Act forum

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a virtual community forum to discuss civil immigration enforcement activities over the past year, a forum that is mandated by state law since 2017.

Set to be held virtually next Tuesday (July 28), the TRUTH Act Virtual Community Forum will give residents the opportunity to ask county law enforcement officers about their enforcement activities related to immigration, as well as their interactions with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

The forum is being held as a part of California's State Assembly Bill 2792, the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds (TRUTH) Act, which seeks to increase transparency and accountability among both ICE officers and local law enforcement agencies.

According to the ballot language, TRUTH was passed in response to numerous cases of ICE demonstrating poor transparency and in some cases had even gone out of its way to mislead the public.

In addition to increasing transparency and ensuring that records related to ICE access are subject to the public records act, TRUTH also seeks to preserve limited local resources because according to the bill "entanglement between local law enforcement and ICE undermines community policing strategies and drains local resources."