BART board told COVID-19 resurgence is hurting budget further

BART officials told the agency's Board of Directors on Thursday that the Bay Area's COVID-19 coronavirus resurgence has BART already falling behind on its revenue projections for fiscal year 2021, which began July 1.

BART officials said the agency is likely to receive nearly $40 million less than the $416 million it requested from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

BART ridership is also trending closer to its slower projected ramp-up, in which the agency would reach 15% of its pre-pandemic annual ridership during the fiscal year, than its faster projected ramp-up, which included a 50% ridership goal for the fiscal year.

Board Director Liz Ames said BART could consider finding additional funding by taking out loans or reducing daily service, but the state of the agency is dire in either scenario.

"I don't see how BART is going to survive," she said. "I mean I don't want to say bankruptcy but this is a fiscal emergency."