Hope Hospice hosting webinar on 'Five Wishes' medical treatment document

Hope Hospice in Dublin will be presenting a free webinar about "Five Wishes," a document that helps communicate a person's choices about levels of life-sustaining medical treatment in the event of incapacitation or possible death.
Two presentations will be offered on Wednesday (July 29) from 10-11:30 a.m. and Aug. 5 from 4:30-6 p.m.
“So much in life is out of our control, and, at times, the uncertainty causes frustration and stress,” Hope Hospice wrote in a statement. “However, this doesn’t have to be the case at the end of life.”
Five Wishes is a unique style of health care directive that is legal in 44 states, including California. The presentation will be offered through Zoom for free. Viewers will receive an introduction to the document’s components, tips on how to engage in conversations with family, and an opportunity to ask questions.
“This particular directive goes further by helping people consider other aspects of end-of-life care, such as one’s spiritual needs and comfort measures,” Hope Hospice wrote.
The webinar will include panelists Rev. Melissa Tumaneng and Michelle Russell. Tumaneng, supervisor of spiritual care for Hope Hospice, is an active member and board-certified chaplain with the Association of Professional Chaplains. Russell is a community liaison for Hope Hospice where she specializes in providing educational lectures on senior care for nursing and assisted living residents and staff.
To receive an individual physical-only copy of the Five Wishes, one must pay a nominal fee from the Aging with Dignity organization at fivewishes.org.
“Preparing for the eventuality of the time when you will pass on is (a) priceless gift you can leave to your loved ones,” wrote Hope Hospice. “But pondering medical what-ifs and choices regarding care when death is near may not be easy conversations to have.”
Hope Hospice is a nonprofit organization that provides end-of-life and home health support services in the Tri-Valley and neighboring East Bay communities. To learn more about their services and programs, go to HopeHospice.com.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.