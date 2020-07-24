Hope Hospice hosting webinar on 'Five Wishes' medical treatment document

Hope Hospice in Dublin will be presenting a free webinar about "Five Wishes," a document that helps communicate a person's choices about levels of life-sustaining medical treatment in the event of incapacitation or possible death.

Two presentations will be offered on Wednesday (July 29) from 10-11:30 a.m. and Aug. 5 from 4:30-6 p.m.

“So much in life is out of our control, and, at times, the uncertainty causes frustration and stress,” Hope Hospice wrote in a statement. “However, this doesn’t have to be the case at the end of life.”

Five Wishes is a unique style of health care directive that is legal in 44 states, including California. The presentation will be offered through Zoom for free. Viewers will receive an introduction to the document’s components, tips on how to engage in conversations with family, and an opportunity to ask questions.

“This particular directive goes further by helping people consider other aspects of end-of-life care, such as one’s spiritual needs and comfort measures,” Hope Hospice wrote.