Public comment period opens for Plan Bay Area 2050 Draft Blueprint

Long-term plan ties important issues like housing, public transit

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Fri, Jul 24, 2020, 1:41 pm
The Plan Bay Area 2050 Draft Blueprint, a long-term vision for a prosperous, equitable and dynamic Bay Area, is seeking public input during a newly opened comment period that runs until next month.

A joint initiative of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), the Draft Blueprint is a regional 30-year proposed outlook connecting issues like housing, transportation and economic and environmental policy to progress on climate and equity objectives.

In a statement, both organizations said they "want to hear from all Bay Area residents in order to incorporate diverse voices from across our region."

Feedback from residents will be used for developing the Final Blueprint, which is expected to be approved by the end of the year and "will be integrated into Plan Bay Area 2050 prior to its adoption in 2021."

The Draft Blueprint combines various strategies to tackle overcrowding and the housing crisis, planning for future growth, and investments in walking, biking and public transit infrastructure including sea flood protection.

MTC and ABAG will hold virtual workshops and telephone town halls through Aug. 7. A list of public events is listed online.

The public comment period runs through Aug. 10. For more information about Plan Bay Area 2050 or to give feedback on the Draft Blueprint, visit www.planbayarea.org.

