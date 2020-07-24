Weekly moderating Alameda County supervisor candidate forum on Aug. 17

Bacon and Haubert advanced to the Nov. 3 runoff after finishing one-two, respectively, in the four-candidate primary election in March trying to determine the successor for longtime Supervisor Scott Haggerty, who opted not to seek re-election after six straight terms.

The event will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the Weekly and each of the three chambers. A full recording of the forum will be available afterward as well.

The forum will be recorded live and in-person at Amos Productions studios in Livermore, with physical-distancing protocols in place for all participants. No audience will be allowed in the room because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but citizen questions will be solicited beforehand.

The Pleasanton Weekly is partnering with the Dublin, Fremont and Livermore chambers of commerce to present the forum on Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Weekly publisher Gina Channell and editor Jeremy Walsh will moderate.

The two candidates for Alameda County Board of Supervisors District 1 on the November ballot, Dublin Mayor David Haubert and Fremont City Councilman Vinnie Bacon, will take part in an election forum in Livermore next month.

The Weekly is also working to partner on candidate forums for other local elections this fall. Tentatively scheduled so far are Pleasanton city candidates Sept. 3, city of Dublin on Sept. 10, Dublin Unified School District on Sept. 17, Dublin San Ramon Services District on Sept. 17 and city of San Ramon on Sept. 24. Details to follow when confirmed.

Anyone who would like to propose a question for the District 1 candidates can email Channell at [email protected] The moderators will consolidate submitted questions with similar themes and will ask as many questions as time allows -- but they won't be able to ask every question.

Registration will be necessary to watch the livestream that night. Go to PleasantonWeekly.com for details closer to the event.

As the general election campaign season kicks into gear amid the pandemic, the Aug. 17 forum by the Weekly and the three chambers will represent the first districtwide debate of the fall for Haubert and Bacon.

Haubert garnered 25.94% of the vote to finish 483 votes ahead of third place and earn a spot in the two-person runoff on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Bacon, an at-large councilman in Fremont, led the way in the primary with 27.22% of the vote, finishing 874 votes ahead of second-place Haubert but well short of the 50%-plus-one required to win the Board of Supervisors seat outright in March.

The tightly bunched March 3 ballot saw first and fourth place separated by less than six percentage points. Supervisorial District 1 includes Dublin and Livermore in the Tri-Valley, as well as parts of Fremont and Sunol.

Weekly moderating Alameda County supervisor candidate forum on Aug. 17

Bacon, Haubert in runoff election for District 1 seat