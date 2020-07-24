News

Weekly moderating Alameda County supervisor candidate forum on Aug. 17

Bacon, Haubert in runoff election for District 1 seat

by Pleasanton Weekly staff

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 24, 2020, 1:33 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The two candidates for Alameda County Board of Supervisors District 1 on the November ballot, Dublin Mayor David Haubert and Fremont City Councilman Vinnie Bacon, will take part in an election forum in Livermore next month.

Facing off in the Nov. 3 election for Alameda County Supervisor District 1 are Fremont City Councilman Vinnie Bacon (left) and Dublin Mayor David Haubert. (File photos)

The Pleasanton Weekly is partnering with the Dublin, Fremont and Livermore chambers of commerce to present the forum on Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Weekly publisher Gina Channell and editor Jeremy Walsh will moderate.

The forum will be recorded live and in-person at Amos Productions studios in Livermore, with physical-distancing protocols in place for all participants. No audience will be allowed in the room because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but citizen questions will be solicited beforehand.

The event will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the Weekly and each of the three chambers. A full recording of the forum will be available afterward as well.

Bacon and Haubert advanced to the Nov. 3 runoff after finishing one-two, respectively, in the four-candidate primary election in March trying to determine the successor for longtime Supervisor Scott Haggerty, who opted not to seek re-election after six straight terms.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The tightly bunched March 3 ballot saw first and fourth place separated by less than six percentage points. Supervisorial District 1 includes Dublin and Livermore in the Tri-Valley, as well as parts of Fremont and Sunol.

Bacon, an at-large councilman in Fremont, led the way in the primary with 27.22% of the vote, finishing 874 votes ahead of second-place Haubert but well short of the 50%-plus-one required to win the Board of Supervisors seat outright in March.

Haubert garnered 25.94% of the vote to finish 483 votes ahead of third place and earn a spot in the two-person runoff on the Nov. 3 ballot.

As the general election campaign season kicks into gear amid the pandemic, the Aug. 17 forum by the Weekly and the three chambers will represent the first districtwide debate of the fall for Haubert and Bacon.

Registration will be necessary to watch the livestream that night. Go to PleasantonWeekly.com for details closer to the event.

Anyone who would like to propose a question for the District 1 candidates can email Channell at [email protected] The moderators will consolidate submitted questions with similar themes and will ask as many questions as time allows -- but they won't be able to ask every question.

The Weekly is also working to partner on candidate forums for other local elections this fall. Tentatively scheduled so far are Pleasanton city candidates Sept. 3, city of Dublin on Sept. 10, Dublin Unified School District on Sept. 17, Dublin San Ramon Services District on Sept. 17 and city of San Ramon on Sept. 24. Details to follow when confirmed.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Weekly moderating Alameda County supervisor candidate forum on Aug. 17

Bacon, Haubert in runoff election for District 1 seat

by Pleasanton Weekly staff /

Uploaded: Fri, Jul 24, 2020, 1:33 pm

The two candidates for Alameda County Board of Supervisors District 1 on the November ballot, Dublin Mayor David Haubert and Fremont City Councilman Vinnie Bacon, will take part in an election forum in Livermore next month.

The Pleasanton Weekly is partnering with the Dublin, Fremont and Livermore chambers of commerce to present the forum on Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Weekly publisher Gina Channell and editor Jeremy Walsh will moderate.

The forum will be recorded live and in-person at Amos Productions studios in Livermore, with physical-distancing protocols in place for all participants. No audience will be allowed in the room because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but citizen questions will be solicited beforehand.

The event will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the Weekly and each of the three chambers. A full recording of the forum will be available afterward as well.

Bacon and Haubert advanced to the Nov. 3 runoff after finishing one-two, respectively, in the four-candidate primary election in March trying to determine the successor for longtime Supervisor Scott Haggerty, who opted not to seek re-election after six straight terms.

The tightly bunched March 3 ballot saw first and fourth place separated by less than six percentage points. Supervisorial District 1 includes Dublin and Livermore in the Tri-Valley, as well as parts of Fremont and Sunol.

Bacon, an at-large councilman in Fremont, led the way in the primary with 27.22% of the vote, finishing 874 votes ahead of second-place Haubert but well short of the 50%-plus-one required to win the Board of Supervisors seat outright in March.

Haubert garnered 25.94% of the vote to finish 483 votes ahead of third place and earn a spot in the two-person runoff on the Nov. 3 ballot.

As the general election campaign season kicks into gear amid the pandemic, the Aug. 17 forum by the Weekly and the three chambers will represent the first districtwide debate of the fall for Haubert and Bacon.

Registration will be necessary to watch the livestream that night. Go to PleasantonWeekly.com for details closer to the event.

Anyone who would like to propose a question for the District 1 candidates can email Channell at [email protected] The moderators will consolidate submitted questions with similar themes and will ask as many questions as time allows -- but they won't be able to ask every question.

The Weekly is also working to partner on candidate forums for other local elections this fall. Tentatively scheduled so far are Pleasanton city candidates Sept. 3, city of Dublin on Sept. 10, Dublin Unified School District on Sept. 17, Dublin San Ramon Services District on Sept. 17 and city of San Ramon on Sept. 24. Details to follow when confirmed.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.