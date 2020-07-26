San Ramon seeks residents to volunteer on advisory boards, committees

The Architectural Review Board is in need of one alternate member to serve in its ranks and step in whenever a full member is unable to attend a meeting.

A full list of rules and guidelines, as well as applications, can be found and submitted online at the city of San Ramon’s official website. Additional questions are to be directed to the city clerk via email at [email protected]

Meeting times fluctuate between the various committees, but members will typically be required to meet one or two nights a month -- virtually that is, for now.

A good opportunity for residents to gain entry-level experience and learn about the inner workings of local civic governance, the city currently needs residents to volunteer on its Architectural Review Board, Transportation Demand Management Advisory Committee, Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging and Contra Costa County Library Commission.

The city of San Ramon is in need of residents to volunteer on a number of advisory boards and committees in need of new members who will help advise the City Council on shaping policies that will guide the community.

Established in 1991, the commission was created to serve in an advisory capacity to the county Board of Supervisors and the county librarian.

The Contra Costa County Library Commission is in need of one regular and one alternate member to advocate for San Ramon's libraries, with the application period set to run until Aug. 3.

Tasked with advocating for San Ramon's elderly population, members will advise the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on all matters associated with the planning and development of programs that relate to older adults.

The Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Aging is in need of one full-time regular member to return to full operating status, although there are currently eight vacancies available.

Primarily tasked with advising the City Council and other city officials on issues that relate to transportation management, committee members are also tasked with implementing policies initiated by the council and monitoring those policies for future review. The application period for the Transportation Demand Management Advisory Committee will likewise remain open until filled.

The Transportation Demand Management Advisory Committee is also in need of one alternate member to fill its ranks, however this member must be a business member within the city of San Ramon in order to apply.

Vitally important to the development of the city, the Architectural Review Board is tasked with reviewing development projects and ensuring that they fit the character of the city. The application period for the Architectural Review Board will remain open until the available position is filled.

San Ramon seeks residents to volunteer on advisory boards, committees

Available positions offer residents entry-level positions in local civic governance