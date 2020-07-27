Council to discuss new 'downtown San Ramon' highway signage for City Center area

Installation of the signs is expected to be completed within six months of the encroachment permit submission and will be designed by Caltrans officials, ensuring that the signage designs will adhere with all of the agency's criteria, according to Peterson.

According to Peterson, the sign will read “Downtown San Ramon Next Exit,” and has been proposed to be located in advance of the I-680 Bollinger Canyon Road northbound and southbound freeway exits.

"The City of San Ramon has developed a vibrant downtown, which has resulted in a growing need for I-680 freeway signage to direct the traveling public to the downtown area," associate engineer Theresa Peterson wrote in a staff report to the council.

In order to install the signs on Interstate 680, the city will need to authorize its public works director to file an encroachment permit application with Caltrans.

The San Ramon City Council is set to review plans to install ground-mounted directional signs meant to identify the city's downtown corridor on Tuesday, a move city staff say is meant to highlight the area around City Center Bishop Ranch.

That meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and likewise can be viewed on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account, however for that meeting residents will need to use webinar ID 983 0903 5715 to view the meeting.

* The council is also set to convene online for a special meeting on Wednesday, in order to interview and select applicants for the city's Parks and Community Services Commission.

Created in order to promote health and safety in the construction and maintenance of buildings, the 11-person Building and Safety Services Division enforces building codes, conservation standards, regulations and ordinances established by the city, according to the city website.

* Also during Tuesday's meeting, the council will hear a report from the city's Building and Safety Services Division and review the collection of abatement costs and unpaid fines conducted by the department.

Residents can submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include “Public Comment 7/28/2020” in the subject line.

The City Council's regular meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 992 4719 1117.

The costs associated with the new signage are expected to be approximately $5,000 and will be paid from the city's Bollinger Canyon Road widening project budget.

Council to discuss new 'downtown San Ramon' highway signage for City Center area

Plus: Applicant interviews for Parks and Community Services Commission