Danville: Commission to review plans for downtown Taco Bell Cantina Restaurant

Would replace Burger King on Front Street

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Jul 27, 2020, 2:02 pm
The Danville Planning Commission is set to review plans for a Taco Bell Cantina Restaurant located at 444 Front St. (Photo courtesy Town of Danville)

Danville may become the first Tri-Valley community to have a Taco Bell Cantina Restaurant, pending potential final approval by the town's Planning Commission during its special meeting on Tuesday.

To be located at 444 Front St. in downtown Danville, the proposal would replace the existing Burger King drive-thru eatery with a Taco Bell Cantina Restaurant, a new concept from Taco Bell that moves away from the chain's traditional style toward a more innovative Mexican styled restaurant -- while still offering many of the same menu items.

According to Taco Bell's website, the cantina design features an updated new look, open kitchen, custom menu items and unlike standard Taco Bell locations features specialty alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, sangria and liquor versions of their classic Freezes.

The Danville Planning Commission is set to review plans for the Taco Bell Cantina Restaurant during a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Interested residents can view the meeting on the town's Zoom account using the webinar ID 811 1089 9797 or can listen in by calling 669-900-6833.

Residents may submit questions to be reviewed by the commission by contacting the town's administrative assistant Joan Snashall, at 314-3307 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

In other business, commissioners on Tuesday are set to review a request to subdivide a commercial tenant space at 321 Hartz Ave., allowing the subdivided property to be sold and owned separately.

