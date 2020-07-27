Danville: Commission to review plans for downtown Taco Bell Cantina Restaurant

Danville may become the first Tri-Valley community to have a Taco Bell Cantina Restaurant, pending potential final approval by the town's Planning Commission during its special meeting on Tuesday.

To be located at 444 Front St. in downtown Danville, the proposal would replace the existing Burger King drive-thru eatery with a Taco Bell Cantina Restaurant, a new concept from Taco Bell that moves away from the chain's traditional style toward a more innovative Mexican styled restaurant -- while still offering many of the same menu items.

According to Taco Bell's website, the cantina design features an updated new look, open kitchen, custom menu items and unlike standard Taco Bell locations features specialty alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, sangria and liquor versions of their classic Freezes.

The Danville Planning Commission is set to review plans for the Taco Bell Cantina Restaurant during a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Interested residents can view the meeting on the town's Zoom account using the webinar ID 811 1089 9797 or can listen in by calling 669-900-6833.