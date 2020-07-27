Dublin student launches podcast to address mental health issues amid pandemic

Ever since schools were shut down in mid-March as a result of the rapid spread of COVID-19, students in the Tri-Valley and across the nation and globe have been left in a state of uncertainty.

Yash Khaitan, a rising senior at Dublin High, launched the TeenTalks Podcast to address the impact that the pandemic has had on local high-schoolers and their mental health.

"I think COVID-19 has placed an invisible barrier between all students," Khaitan said. "It has forced students to stay out of contact with each other."

Khaitan described how the isolation of the prolonged shelter-in-place has adversely impacted students.

"At first, I thought it was a dream come true," he said of the announcement that schools would be shutting down. "I didn't need to get up early to go to school. I could take my classes and do my school assignments in bed. (However), I soon realized that I was waking up late and missing my classes. I started losing grip on my daily tasks."