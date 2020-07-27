News

Search continues for San Ramon man lost in Eldorado National Forest

Saeed Emadi, 66, reported missing July 8 after getting separated from hiking group

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Jul 27, 2020, 4:51 pm
The search continues for a San Ramon man who has been missing for nearly three weeks, after he got separated from his group while hiking in the Eldorado National Forest.

66-year-old San Ramon resident Saeed Emadi has been missing in the Eldorado National Forest wilderness since July 8. (Photo courtesy of El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

First reported missing to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on July 8, officials say search and rescue operations continue for 66-year-old San Ramon resident Saeed Emadi, albeit a limited search due to the length of time the man has been lost.

"There is a limited ongoing search for Mr. Emadi. We have search teams that are going out when investigative leads or information becomes available," El Dorado County sheriff's officials told DanvilleSanRamon.com.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, Emadi somehow became separated from his hiking partners while hiking near Strawberry Point in Ice House, located in the Eldorado National Forest, southeast of Lake Tahoe.

After becoming separated from his group, he was able to call and alert authorities that he was on a hill near a road with a lake below him, however search-and-rescue teams have been unable to find him, officials said.

The sheriff's office missing person report states that Emadi is a diabetic who likely had no medication on him when he got lost and is unfamiliar with the area, but was in good physical shape and a "never quit attitude."

After Emadi first went missing, a lengthy search was conducted by the sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, National Guard and California Highway Patrol helicopters, but to no avail.

