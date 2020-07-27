SRVUSD tweaks reopening plan, pushes first day of school out to Aug. 13

After a successful bargaining session, San Ramon Valley Unified School District management officials and the district's employee unions have agreed to revisions to the reopening plan that include a new first day of school and additional training for teachers and classified staff amid the virtual-learning start to the school year.

Pending approval by the Board of Education and ratification by San Ramon Valley Education Association (SRVEA) and California School Employees Association (CSEA) members, as a provision of the agreement the first day of school will be moved to Thursday, Aug. 13. That will allow each teachers and classified instructional support staff to attend a concentrated, three-day block of professional development prior to the start of the year.

School was originally slated to start on Aug. 11.

Set to be held from Aug. 10 through Aug. 12, the professional development days will be used to help prepare teachers and classified staff for remorse learning. Specifically, participants will learn about social emotional learning, equity, remote teaching and learning, and health and safety so that they are prepared to start the school year successfully.

District officials said that in order to accommodate the change, "the calendar will be altered to convert the previously scheduled staff development days that were to take place on Nov. 3, 2020 and Feb. 16, 2021 to instructional days."