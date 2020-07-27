SRVUSD tweaks reopening plan, pushes first day of school out to Aug. 13

After a successful bargaining session, San Ramon Valley Unified School District management officials and the district's employee unions have agreed to revisions to the reopening plan that include a new first day of school and additional training for teachers and classified staff amid the virtual-learning start to the school year.
Pending approval by the Board of Education and ratification by San Ramon Valley Education Association (SRVEA) and California School Employees Association (CSEA) members, as a provision of the agreement the first day of school will be moved to Thursday, Aug. 13. That will allow each teachers and classified instructional support staff to attend a concentrated, three-day block of professional development prior to the start of the year.
School was originally slated to start on Aug. 11.
Set to be held from Aug. 10 through Aug. 12, the professional development days will be used to help prepare teachers and classified staff for remorse learning. Specifically, participants will learn about social emotional learning, equity, remote teaching and learning, and health and safety so that they are prepared to start the school year successfully.
District officials said that in order to accommodate the change, "the calendar will be altered to convert the previously scheduled staff development days that were to take place on Nov. 3, 2020 and Feb. 16, 2021 to instructional days."
The altered instructional days will allow previously approved 2020-21 holidays, vacations and the last day of school to remain unchanged.
"We want to thank our community for voicing support for this change. We are truly partners in this endeavor and we are proud to work with you to do what is best for our students," district officials said in a statement.
On July 16, the Board of Education unanimously made the decision to enact remote learning for the start of the 2020-21 school year, as opposed to the previously proposed hybrid model, doing so in an effort to stem potential spread of COVID-19.
To help keep residents informed about the SRVUSD's reopening plan, district officials have scheduled an online question and answer session for Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. Set to be livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel, residents can learn more and submit questions for the sessions on the district's Reopening Together webpage.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.