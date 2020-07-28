News

Danville council to review downtown street closures during special meeting

Council to receive update on status of weekend closures that allowed increased outdoor dining

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 28, 2020, 4:17 pm 0
Updated: Tue, Jul 28, 2020, 4:22 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Danville Town Council is set to discuss its downtown street closures during a special meeting on Wednesday evening, closures that were initiated in an effort to support local businesses suffering due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Approved by the council during a special meeting on June 25, currently the majority of Hartz Avenue in downtown Danville is temporarily closed to traffic on the weekends, allowing local restaurants the opportunity to expand their outdoor dining options.

Originally scheduled to last 60 days after its July 3 initiation, town staff are set to review the success of the program during Wednesday's meeting, potentially altering the plan if deemed necessary by the council.

The Danville Town Council's special meeting is scheduled to be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. on video teleconferencing application Zoom, which can be accessed using Webinar ID 852 1956 0926.

Residents can have public comments read into the record by contacting the city clerk at 925-314-3307 or [email protected] prior to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

