San Ramon: Council to weigh providing child care for city employees amid pandemic

With local schools slated to continue remote education for the upcoming school year, the San Ramon City Council is set to consider allocating funds for child care for essential city employees during a special meeting on Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced schools to close for students for at-home learning instead. While city officials are hopeful that some form of in-person instruction will eventually return, plans are being laid to care for city employees' children so the city is not left short-staffed when the school year begins -- San Ramon Valley Unified School District Schools are scheduled to return Aug. 13.

"The primary benefit of an in-house childcare is that city staff would be able to come to work and be productive all the while knowing that their child is being cared for nearby," Parks and Community Services Department director Kathi Heimann wrote in a staff report to the council.

"City staff are not trained teachers or tutors, so this program is not intended to replace school, but to provide a location for the children of city workers to attend virtual school while being supervised so their parents are free to come to work," Heimann added.

According to a survey conducted by the city, so far 35 city staffers with a total of 50 school-age children and 10 preschool aged children have expressed interest in participating in a city run childcare program