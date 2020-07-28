News

Sen. Glazer calls for a second lockdown for most of California

Local reopening variances would be excluded under local legislator's proposal

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jul 28, 2020, 9:12 am
Tri-Valley State Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) is leaning on Gov. Gavin Newsom to enact another shelter-in-place policy for most parts of California until the COVID-19 virus is under control, including a mandatory two-week quarantine for certain individuals.

During a virtual press conference last week, Glazer unveiled his proposal for a set of new restrictions that he said are necessary to keep the virus from spreading out of control, and also "to support vulnerable people while setting transparent metrics for reopening the economy."

“With this crisis on the verge of spiraling out of control, the only question we should be asking is, what will it take to lower infection rates?” Glazer said. “At this point, we have no choice but to take tough measures, while we simultaneously act to help those in need. Our lives and our livelihood depend on us to move forward as Californians unified against this deadly virus.”

Following Newsom's announcement that the state's rising caseload demands limited interaction to contain the spread, Glazer said time is of the essence and that the state's current policies are hurting its own attempts to protect public health and invigorate the economy.

“We can’t wait another four to six weeks to see if the measures now in place will do the job,” Glazer said. “If they don’t, the virus will be completely out of control. We need to act now to ensure that doesn’t happen.”

“More people are getting sick, more people are dying, and people won’t shop or invest until it’s safe to do so,” he added. “We need to control the virus in order to restart the economy.”

Glazer suggested measures that include renewing shelter-in-place orders for counties with positive test rates of greater than 2% over a 14-day period, and requiring residents to stay home except for essential work, essential shopping, or to seek medical care.

During that time, grocery stores over a certain size would need to provide curbside pick-up of orders placed online, and meal delivery programs for seniors and other vulnerable residents would be expanded. Unemployment or direct assistance would also be increased for affected workers.

Counties under shelter-in-place orders could not reopen using a process that grants local variances to the statewide order, and a 14-day quarantine period would apply for anyone entering the state from another state or country with a positive test rate of greater than 2%, including California residents. The rule would also apply to anyone entering the state from anywhere that does not report its positive test rate on a daily basis.

A county that falls below the 2% threshold would be required to continue sheltering "if it is adjacent to or in the same Metropolitan Area as a county with a rate greater than 2 percent." Restrictions would be lifted in phases "when thresholds are met on positive test rates; and when sufficient testing and sufficient contact tracing standards are met."

