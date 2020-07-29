Museum of the San Ramon Valley celebrates the centennial anniversary of women winning the right to vote

On Aug. 26, 1920, women in the United States were at least officially given the right to vote with the certification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. To celebrate the centennial anniversary of women winning the right to vote, the Museum of the San Ramon Valley in downtown Danville is planning to hold a series of special social distancing-conscience events.

Sometimes called the Susan B. Anthony amendment in honor of the suffragette leader, the 19th Amendment was introduced to Congress after the mass suffragist movement to prevent the federal government from prohibiting citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex.

The 19th Amendment states that "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation."

While the amendment officially gave all women the right to vote -- officially the Tennessee legislature became the 36th and final state to ratify the amendment on Aug. 18,1920 -- it would still be many years until the practice was actualized in many states.

To celebrate the historic Amendment, starting on Saturday, the museum will install a free outdoor exhibit to run every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon through the summer. The exhibit will feature information about women's suffrage with docents (in masks and social distancing) telling stories and answering questions.