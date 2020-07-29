San Ramon Regional recognized as a 'High Performing Hospital'

San Ramon Regional Medical Center has been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report, a designation given with a particular focus on the hospital's high-quality colon cancer surgery procedures.

Distributed as a part of the sixth annual Procedures & Conditions ratings, the rating program is designed by U.S. News to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures.

San Ramon Regional earned a “High Performing” rating for Colon Cancer Surgery -- the highest rating U.S. News awards for that type of care -- due to the quality of care and success rates being significantly higher than the national average.

“We are so proud to receive this recognition,” said Michael M. Gottlieb, M.D., F.A.C.S., a board certified general/colorectal surgeon at San Ramon Regional. “Our team of physicians and nurses is committed to the highest standards for quality and safety, and this recognition is another example of that commitment.”

For the 2020-21 ratings, the procedures at more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide were evaluated by U.S. News according to hospital staff, who added that less than a third of these hospitals received any high-performing rating.