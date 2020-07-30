Court rejects PG&E lawsuit against San Ramon Valley Fire

A Contra Costa County Superior Court judge on Thursday dismissed a PG&E lawsuit against the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District that sought to overturn district restrictions on its work and safety procedures.

PG&E's lawsuit aimed to invalidate fire district Ordinance No. 35, which prohibits an electric utility from performing non-emergency electrical work within district boundaries without 48 hours' notice. The ordinance also prohibits a utility from deploying safety and infrastructure teams inside the district without notice.

PG&E claimed the ordinance exceeded the fire district's authority and infringed on the jurisdiction of the California Public Utilities Commission. The company insists that giving 48 hours' notice is not feasible because it needs flexibility to act during times of high fire risk, especially during a Public Safety Power Shutoff. PG&E also maintains that its safety and infrastructure teams are on site to support fire prevention efforts, not as first responders.

The court ruled against PG&E on a procedural issue. The judge said the utility did not meet the time limit for publishing a legal notice of its lawsuit in a local newspaper.

PG&E declined to discuss the case or elaborate on any further actions against the fire district. "This is an ongoing legal proceeding as the judge has not issued the actual order so we can't comment at this time," company spokesman Matt Nauman said.