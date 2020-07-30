Danville: Community Presbyterian Church selects new minister of worship and art

After 17 months of searching, pastors at the Community Presbyterian Church (CPC) in Danville have selected San Jose's Shane Lepisi to serve as their new minister of worship and arts.

Born and raised in San Jose, Lepisi is coming to the CPC from Capital Christian Center in Sacramento -- which CPC staff say has more than 3,500 members -- where he served as the worship pastor for the last 5 years.

"An incredible individual with a heart to serve and passion for music, Shane grew up singing in his dad’s church. Today he is a gifted worship leader -- he has more than 20 years leading worship in churches large and small -- as well as an accomplished recording artist. He’s spent his entire life using his incredible musical, technical and production expertise to serve the local church," CPC's lead Pastor Tyler Scott said.

"If you asked Shane what makes him happiest, he’d say it’s building relationships, celebrating others and lifting up the name of Jesus," Scott added.

According to Scott, Lepisi's musical style fuses contemporary with a flavor of gospel, to bring a sound that "captures every cultural and generational background."