Danville: Council reduces downtown street closures, citing business owner feedback

The Danville Town Council decreased the temporary downtown street closures on weekends, modifying the closure zone on Wednesday in response to concerns from some business owners.

Starting this Friday morning, the closure area on Hartz Avenue will include only the block between Diablo Road and Prospect Avenue. Other areas blocked off to create parklets for outdoor dining are unaffected by the change.

Intended to help downtown businesses by creating more outdoor space for restaurant and retail activities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter order, the program to close certain streets to vehicular traffic originally began in June and included Hartz Avenue from Diablo Road to School Street between early Friday morning and Sunday evening.

But recently town officials heard from many business owners in the closure area "who do not feel the weekend closures are having the beneficial effect many were expecting, and called for the south end closure to be lifted between Prospect Avenue and School Street," according to Jill Bergman, the town's economic development manager.

Bergman presented the owner feedback to the Town Council during a special meeting held via Zoom on Wednesday. The council members agreed to shorten the closure area on Hartz Avenue in line with the request.