MADD sponsoring painting event

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Northern California is holding an evening for supporters to take paintbrushes in hand and follow an instructor to create their own individual works of art.

"Paint It Forward" will take place virtually at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12. Cost is $55 per person, with 40% going to support MADD services.

Individuals, couples or the whole family or groups of friend can sign up, either locally or anywhere with an internet connection; no prior art or painting experience is necessary.

Register at bit.ly/2VCqnzU, and receive supplies, which can be shipped to homes or picked up at Wine & Design on Bernal Avenue or at the MADD offices in Walnut Creek.

Art kits include a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas, paints, brushes, mixing plate, napkin and disposable plate. For an extra cost, easels and aprons can be ordered.