MADD sponsoring painting event

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Northern California is holding an evening for supporters to take paintbrushes in hand and follow an instructor to create their own individual works of art.
"Paint It Forward" will take place virtually at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12. Cost is $55 per person, with 40% going to support MADD services.
Individuals, couples or the whole family or groups of friend can sign up, either locally or anywhere with an internet connection; no prior art or painting experience is necessary.
Register at bit.ly/2VCqnzU, and receive supplies, which can be shipped to homes or picked up at Wine & Design on Bernal Avenue or at the MADD offices in Walnut Creek.
Art kits include a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas, paints, brushes, mixing plate, napkin and disposable plate. For an extra cost, easels and aprons can be ordered.
The deadline to sign up for the two-hour experience is Aug. 5 but orders must be placed by this Saturday (Aug. 1) to have supplies delivered.
The mission of MADD is to eliminate substance impaired driving, which annually in the United States results in more than 10,000 deaths and 290,000 injured, impacting each victim's family, friends, classmates and colleagues. Victim services are available at no charge through MADD's 24-hour victim help line, 1-877-MADD-HELP (623-3435).
