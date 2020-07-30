Self-driving cars hit the Tri-Valley pavement

Don't be surprised to see an autonomous vehicle cruising the Tri-Valley streets again this summer; the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority recently started non-passenger testing on its shared autonomous vehicle (SAV) project with partnering mobility company Transdev.

Public transit riders would have a new connection option between the Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station and local job centers, once SAV testing is finished and the program is in full swing.

The autonomous vehicle is designed to travel at low speeds with a maximum speed of 13 mph; a safety operator will be on board at all times. According to LAVTA, the SAV will operate in "mixed traffic" along a route that's just under one mile long, and includes two stops and one traffic light.

Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty, who sits on the LAVTA board and secured the project's funding through a grant from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, said in a statement that he's glad to see the pilot project progressing and thanked Transdev for their collaboration.

"I am confident we will soon be carrying passengers on this zero-emission service to employment, retail and residential destinations located near the Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station," Haggerty said.