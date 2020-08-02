Candidate lists for San Ramon Valley local elections start to shape up

The city of San Ramon has five candidates qualified for the ballot and another one who pulled papers but hasn't filed yet for the at-large mayor's position, which will be fully up for grabs since Mayor Bill Clarkson is termed out.

The nomination filing period continues until 5 p.m. next Friday (Aug. 7). That deadline would be extended five calendar days, to Aug. 12, for challengers only in an election in which an eligible incumbent chooses not to run or doesn't file by the Aug. 7 deadline.

San Ramon so far has six prospective candidates for mayor and seven for City Council, Danville has four prospective candidates for Town Council and the San Ramon Valley school board has six candidates, as of Friday afternoon.

The candidate lists for local elections in the San Ramon Valley are beginning to come into view with one week left before the candidacy nomination deadline.

In Danville, four residents have filed papers to run for the three at-large Danville Town Council positions: incumbents Newell Arnerich and Renee Morgan, and newcomers David Fong and Turner Stanton. Councilwoman Lisa Blackwell has not confirmed whether she'll run for re-election.

Four residents have pulled papers for the District 3 council seat: Varun Kaushal, Reza Majlesi, Sameera Rajwade and Sridhar Verose. Councilman Phil O'Loane has not confirmed whether he'll seek re-election -- but because he was originally elected at-large, it appears he is not considered an incumbent under the district-based elections and so the filing deadline would not be extended.

Confirmed for the mayoral ballot so far are council members Dave Hudson and Sabina Zafar and challengers Aparna Madireddi, Susmita Nayak and Sanat Sethy. Resident Dinesh Govindarao has pulled nomination papers as well. (The filing deadline would not be extended beyond Aug. 7 because the current office holder is termed out, and therefore not considered to be an incumbent eligible for re-election.)

For the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, with three at-large seats on the ballot, Director Matt Stamey has qualified for the ballot while Director Howard Kerr and challengers James Brady and Thomas Gallinatti have pulled papers but not yet filed. It is unclear whether Director Dominique Yancey will seek re-election.

In the Dublin San Ramon Services District, Director Richard Halket has pulled papers for Division 3. Newcomer Marisol Rubio has pulled papers for DSRSD Division 1. No prospective candidates have come forward yet for Division 5.

For Area 3, residents Laura Bratt, Kumar Nallusamy and Scott Roberts have been confirmed for the ballot with one week to go. Board member Mark Jewett, who lives in Area 3 but was last elected at-large, announced earlier this summer that he won't seek re-election.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District, also in its first election with district-based voting, has three candidates each for the Area 2 and Area 3 seats on the ballot.

Contact the individual local agency for information on candidacy paperwork. General election information, or details on how to register to vote, can be found on the Contra Costa County Elections Division website at www.cocovote.us.

One local seat on the Contra Costa Community College District Board of Trustees -- Ward 2, which includes parts of Alamo. Incumbent Vicki Gordon and challengers John Michaelson and Judy Walters have pulled papers.

For Diablo Community Service District, Kathy Urbelis is confirmed for the ballot and Raymond Brant has pulled papers. Three at-large positions are up for grabs.

Three seats at-large will be determined for the Central Contra Costa Sanitary District Board of Directors. Incumbent Tad Pilecki and newcomer Barbara Hockett have qualified for the ballot while incumbent Paul Causey has pulled papers. It's unclear whether Director Jim Nejedly will run.

BART Board of Directors District 1, which includes the San Ramon Valley, is on the ballot as well and four prospective candidates have pulled papers so far: Director Debora Allen and newcomers Margaret Akin, James Brady and Vera Zakem.

