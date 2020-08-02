County educators working to improve English learning program

The Contra Costa County Office of Education is partnering with California Together, Sobrato Early Academic Language and Loyola Marymount University's Center for Equity for English Learners to improve English learning programs.

The new collaborative effort is called the English Learner Roadmap Implementation for System Excellence (or "EL RISE!") and will involve working with 19 other county education offices in order to meet the needs of English learners.

“This joint effort will provide professional development opportunities rooted in research and educational equity, further preparing our English learners to fully and meaningfully access and participate in a 21st century education from early childhood through grade 12,” Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey said in a statement.

In Contra Costa County, the organizations will be working for the next three years implementing the California English Learner Roadmap. This plan aims to improve education for 1.2 million California English learners.

EL RISE!, a $5 million program, will also be working with local education agencies (LEAs) to build knowledge, develop local implementation plans, host professional development for educators and assist with technical assistance and capacity building.