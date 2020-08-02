San Ramon Chamber of Commerce opens nominations for annual Community Awards

The deadline for nominations is Sept 1. Forms can be mailed to the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce at 2410 Camino Ramon, Suite 125, on Bishop Ranch 6. They can also be emailed to Kathy Fanning at [email protected]

“The Business and Community Awards event is an opportunity to thank and give appreciation to individuals who have made a significant difference and contribution in our community,” said Stewart Bambino, the chamber's president and CEO. “Enjoy good virtual entertainment and honor those around us who help to make San Ramon an exceptional place to live and work.”

The awards up for nomination are Citizen of the Year, Business (or Business Person) of the Year, Educator of the Year, Employee of the Year and Green Company/Individual of the Year.

The 2019 winners were Rachel Hurd (Citizen of the Year), Ann Lucena (Business Person of the Year), Theresa Peterson (Employee of the Year), Jonathan Parks (Educator of the Year), Norma Gonzales (Volunteer of the Year) and Kim Falahati (Ambassador of the Year).

For Green Company/Individual of the Year, nominees must be a recognized business or person who have demonstrated a significant commitment to “earth-friendly” practices in their daily activities. Similar to other categories, nominees must be a member or employee of the chamber. Selected nominees must serve as a model for environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and fiscal prudence. Nominees will also seek to meet all legal environmental regulations, beyond basic compliance, and is a recognizable environmental leader.

The Employee of the Year needs to have a recognizable contribution to a business or enterprise. They must also be an employee or member of the chamber. Criteria for this selection will be based on an employee’s volunteer participation in community organizations, either as a board member or volunteer. They must embody giving to their community through community all while being an outstanding employee.

The Educator of the Year, sponsored by Chevron, must have a significant personal and professional contribution to the well-being of the San Ramon Valley student as a leader, educator or mentor. They need to establish high academic and personal standards amongst students, developing strategies to ensure success. The nominee should also encourage students to strive for excellence and identify projects to promote self-esteem and community service. The Educator of the Year must have also shown diligence to foster awareness and appreciation for cultural diversity as well.

In regards to Business Person of the Year, nominees must have a recognizable and significant contribution to the economic vitality of the San Ramon business community. They will also serve as a role model for other business people by sharing resources, counseling others, and having an established ethical reputation. Alongside being a chamber member, they should have also played a management role in establishing an enterprise.

For Citizen of the Year, a nominee needs to be "an ideal San Ramon citizen" and lived in the city for no less than three years. Nominees should have made significant contributions to education, arts, community service and the general welfare of the San Ramon community because of their involvement or financial support. Individuals nominated must promote teamwork, a common vision and establish high standards of personal excellence.

San Ramon Chamber of Commerce opens nominations for annual Community Awards

Citizen of the Year, Educator of the Year and more in need of nominees