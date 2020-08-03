News

EBMUD offers virtual tours of wastewater treatment facility

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 3, 2020, 6:28 pm
People can learn what happens to their household or commercial wastewater at one of the free upcoming one-hour virtual tours of the East Bay Municipal Utility District treatment facility in West Oakland.

Topics the tours will cover include what wastewater is, the importance of treating it and preventing pollution from reaching the Bay, how wastewater is treated, and careers at EBMUD, and participants are encouraged to ask questions.

Tours will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, 3 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Aug. 11 and 10 a.m. Aug. 13.

The virtual tour is hosted through an online meeting platform and presented in PowerPoint.

The utility suspended in-person tours of its facility by the Bay Bridge toll plaza due to the novel coronavirus health emergency.

To register for a tour, people can visit this website.

Tours for middle and high school classes can also be arranged. For more details, people can visit [email protected]

— Bay City News Service

