San Ramon Planning Commission to consider approving CityWalk Master Plan

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to continue its review of the CityWalk Master Plan environmental impact report and consider giving final approval to the project during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Set to be held remotely in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday's meeting will provide the commission with a final opportunity to review CityWalk Master Plan, which has proposed to construct up to 4,500 multi-family housing units in the heart of the Bishop Ranch Property, and potentially approve the plan.

The commission would have the final say on the project, unless its decision were appealed to the City Council.

CityWalk is projected to have a construction and development timeline that will last for 25-27 years, and will also include a 169-room hotel, 166,000-square-feet of commercial space, three new parking structures, and publicly-accessible, privately-owned and -maintained park and public space.

The housing project area would cover approximately 135 acres and consist of four blocks in Bishop Ranch.