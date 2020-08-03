San Ramon Planning Commission to consider approving CityWalk Master Plan

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to continue its review of the CityWalk Master Plan environmental impact report and consider giving final approval to the project during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Set to be held remotely in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday's meeting will provide the commission with a final opportunity to review CityWalk Master Plan, which has proposed to construct up to 4,500 multi-family housing units in the heart of the Bishop Ranch Property, and potentially approve the plan.
The commission would have the final say on the project, unless its decision were appealed to the City Council.
CityWalk is projected to have a construction and development timeline that will last for 25-27 years, and will also include a 169-room hotel, 166,000-square-feet of commercial space, three new parking structures, and publicly-accessible, privately-owned and -maintained park and public space.
The housing project area would cover approximately 135 acres and consist of four blocks in Bishop Ranch.
Additionally, according to city officials 15% of the 4,500 units (approximately 675) would be designated as affordable units for low- and very-low-income households.
"The CityWalk Master Plan ('Master Plan') will guide future development in the Bishop Ranch planning subarea for the next 25-27 years and help implement the City’s General Plan," San Ramon division manager Lauren Barr wrote in a staff report to the commission. "Over the past year, the city has conducted workshops and study sessions with the various commissions and committees on the proposed Master Plan."
The Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held remotely on video teleconferencing app Zoom starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's Zoom account using the webinar ID 959 2628 6076, or on San Ramon's YouTube channel.
Residents can also listen in by calling 669-900-6833, 888-788-0099 (toll free) or 877-853-5247 (toll free).
Residents can have comments read into the record by emailing the commission at [email protected] prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Comments must include "Public Comment 8/4/2020" in the email's subject line as well as the commenter's name.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.