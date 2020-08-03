SRVUSD board to review reopening plan ahead of first day of school

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is gearing up for its first day of school, and to help make sure that everyone is on the same page, district officials will review the reopening plan and provide a coronavirus response update during the Board of Education's regular meeting on Tuesday.
Set to be held remotely in order to adhere with social distancing guidelines, Tuesday's meeting will see district officials present a special report detailing Phase 3 the SRVUSD's "Reopening Together" plan and will give final consideration to pushing back the first day of school in order to provide educators with additional training for remote learning.
Last month, the board decided to initiate a full-time remote learning model for at least the beginning of the school year, doing so out of concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19.
To help prepare teachers and staff for the remote reopening, district and teachers union negotiators have agreed to push the first day of school back from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13. Doing so in order to allow teachers and classified instructional support staff to attend a concentrated, three-day block of professional development on remote learning prior to the start of the year.
After reaching a tentative agreement with its teachers union for the first new day of school, the board will now need to officially confirm the decision during Tuesday's meeting.
The SRVUSD Board of Education's regular meeting is set to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Residents can view a live recording of the meeting on the SRVUSD's official YouTube account.
Public comments and questions can be submitted to Cindy Fischer at [email protected] or by fax by 838-3147 before the meeting time. Emails should include the words "public comment" in the subject line.
In other business
* Tuesday's meeting will serve as the first for new Superintendent John Malloy, who succeeds Rick Schmitt upon his retirement as superintendent last Friday.
* Next up, the board will consider authorizing a "level-tax" of $75 per $100,000 of assessed value on district residents for the repayment of outstanding general obligation bonds approved.
The level-tax will be used to fund the $260 million bond measure passed by district voters in 2002 for specific construction and modernization projects conducted by the district, as well as the $260 million school facilities bond measure passed by district voters ten years later in 2012.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.