SRVUSD board to review reopening plan ahead of first day of school

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is gearing up for its first day of school, and to help make sure that everyone is on the same page, district officials will review the reopening plan and provide a coronavirus response update during the Board of Education's regular meeting on Tuesday.

Set to be held remotely in order to adhere with social distancing guidelines, Tuesday's meeting will see district officials present a special report detailing Phase 3 the SRVUSD's "Reopening Together" plan and will give final consideration to pushing back the first day of school in order to provide educators with additional training for remote learning.

Last month, the board decided to initiate a full-time remote learning model for at least the beginning of the school year, doing so out of concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19.

To help prepare teachers and staff for the remote reopening, district and teachers union negotiators have agreed to push the first day of school back from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13. Doing so in order to allow teachers and classified instructional support staff to attend a concentrated, three-day block of professional development on remote learning prior to the start of the year.

After reaching a tentative agreement with its teachers union for the first new day of school, the board will now need to officially confirm the decision during Tuesday's meeting.