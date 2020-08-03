News

Virtual Tri-Valley Career Fair explores industry insights this week

Created by students for students, sessions set for Tuesday and Wednesday

by Emma Hall / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Aug 3, 2020, 4:49 pm
The Tri-Valley Career Fair, a student-created event, is now welcoming high-schoolers to learn about career paths this week.

Organized by the counseling and career teams of Pleasanton Unified School District, Dublin High School and the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, and created by Tri-Valley students Jiho Choi and Nisha Iyer, the career fair will offer students to hear an in-depth presentation from different industries in an interactive interview format.

"We strongly believe that our event would help students develop more about their future careers," Choi said.

The event will last two days from 6-8 p.m. with a variety of speakers taking up separate time slots.

On Tuesday (Aug. 4), the guests include Tammy Ma, a program element leader at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory; Fred Walovich, an architect at Walovich Architect; and Nate Boyer, a former Green Beret and NFL long snapper.

The following day, the speakers will be Sreeja Nair, a product manager at Qualcomm; Manisha Newaskar, a pediatric pulmonologist from Stanford University; and Megan Cassidy, a crime journalist at The San Francisco Chronicle.

Because of CDC guidelines, the event will be hosted through Zoom. To join each event the meeting ID for Aug. 4 will be 743 4451 2152 with the password of 0ZD7yS. For Aug. 5, the meeting ID is 764 3287 9001 and the password is 9KBYZq.

