Bauer-Kahan to hold midweek virtual office hours

Residents can get help with state agencies including EDD and DMV

by Julia Baum / Danville San Ramon

Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) is set to host midweek virtual office hours to help constituents struggling with their unemployment benefits on Wednesday morning (Aug. 5), from 10 a.m. to noon.

Since sheltering in place started nearly six months ago, Bauer-Kahan said that "one thing has been made abundantly clear -- the Employment Development Department has failed to process claims in a timely manner causing people immense stress and financial uncertainty."

"The level of customer service has been inadequate and the underlying technology and bureaucracy is failing Californians," Bauer-Kahan said. "I am committed to holding EDD accountable and fighting for meaningful reforms to get unemployment insurance benefits to those who need it most."

Participants will have the opportunity to connect directly with Bauer-Kahan's staff and resources, share their concerns, and get help with state agencies like the EDD and DMV.

Click here to RSVP; information about how to access the Zoom meeting will be sent to respondents. Those who cannot attend virtual office hours can reach Bauer-Kahan's staff at 328-1515.

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 4, 2020, 9:35 pm

