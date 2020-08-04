Contra Costa County looking for citizen committee applicants

“The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking an individual with sound knowledge and experience in the field of public and private finance,” county officials said in a statement.

For the Treasury Oversight Committee, the county is looking for someone to serve in the Board of Supervisors' representative seat.

All three groups are looking for county residents to fill positions and be available to attend meetings regularly. Due to COVID-19, all meetings for each committee will be held online through Zoom.

Contra Costa County is looking for individuals to join three groups: the Treasury Oversight Committee, the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council and the Contra Costa Transportation Authority's Citizen Advisory Committee.

Applications forms should be sent to the clerk of the Board of Supervisors by Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.

All applications should be returned to the Board of Supervisors Clerk's Office in Room 106 in the County Administration Building at 651 Pine Street in Martinez.

To be eligible for this role, one cannot be employed by an entity who has contributed to the reelection of the county treasurer or any other member of the Board of Supervisors in the past three years. Moreover, the supervisor representative can also not work for bond underwriters, bond counsel, security brokerages or dealers, or any financial service firm that has business with the county treasurer.

The committee’s duties will include reviewing and monitoring the county treasurer’s annual investment policy and ensuring an annual audit is conducted to the county treasurer with compliance of the Government Code. Members of this committee will receive no compensation for their service.

The Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council is a multi-agency advisory board in charge of creating and maintaining the County’s state-mandated Juvenile Probation Consolidated Annual Plan. Alongside that, the group coordinates county-based juvenile delinquency prevention initiatives. JJCC hold spots for 19 four-year term volunteers that consist of a:

Committee meetings will be held on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. Eligible applicants must have the ability to review CAC agenda packets and develop input on agenda items.

“CCTA maintains its standing CAC in order to provide citizen perspective, participation, and involvement in the Measure J-funded and voter-approved Transportation Expenditure Plan and Growth Management Program,” the County wrote. “The CAC members have an opportunity to learn about and influence transportation and growth issues within Contra Costa County and in order jurisdiction through scheduled presentations by transportation experts, advocates, and CCTA staff.”

CCTA’s Advisory Committee reviews transportations programs and plans through the county aiming to advise and provide recommendations to the CCTA Board of Directors. This is done through transportation projects and programs that are county-funded.

The Board of Supervisors is looking for an individual to serve on the Contra Costa Transportation Authority's CAC as a public representative.

Members of JJCC will be expected to meet on a regular basis and will serve without compensation, stipends, or reimbursement of expenses. The deadline for the application is Sept. 18 at 5 p.m., interviews will be on Sept. 28, and the official consideration of nominees will be held on Oct. 6. Applications can be received from the Board of Supervisors clerk by calling 925-335-1900 or visiting the county website .

An additional 10 voting members will be selected and appointed by the Board of Supervisors which includes a city police representative, County Office of Education representatives, four at-large members, two community-based organization representatives, and two at-large youth representatives from age 14 to 21.

