San Ramon seeks residential input on fall recreation program survey

Five-minute survey can be conducted online through Wednesday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 4, 2020, 1:28 pm 0

The San Ramon Parks and Community Services Department is seeking community input on fall recreation programs, and is asking residents to share their thoughts in a quick community survey.

Open to residents until Wednesday (Aug. 5), the survey is projected to take less than five minutes and will ask what sort of recreational activities residents prefer the city support come this fall.

There are 14 questions in total that range from gauging residents' actual interest in participating in any city-run programs to the types of programs that they may be interested in.

Residents can take the survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7GGH2P2.

